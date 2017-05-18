Tigers-Indians to Play Split Doubleheader on July 1

DETROIT – The game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians that was postponed due to inclement weather on May 4 will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 1. The first game of the split doubleheader will start at 1:10 p.m., while first pitch for the second game is set for 7:15. The first game will be televised by FOX Sports Detroit and the second game will be televised by FOX.
All paid tickets for the May 4 game will be honored for the first game of the split doubleheader on July 1. No ticket exchange is necessary. For more information, visit tigers.com.