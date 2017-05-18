While Promoting Kids Day, TV Shows Kid Grabbing Beer While At Pirates Game [VIDEO]

May 18, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Pirates

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

If you ask me, every day is kids day at a Major League ballpark. They’re everywhere!

The official Pittsburgh Pirates kids day is coming up this Sunday and while promoting the event on their local TV station things got interesting.

The kid, who looks to be surrounded by adults, has a hot dog in one hand and goes to grab his beverage from the cup holder in front of him.

Instead of grabbing a pop, water or even a juice …this kid grabs a big dog Coors Light.

Who knows if that is his father’s beer that was in the cup holder and the kid was trying to be funny or maybe the beer was empty and it was filled with water, but either way it doesn’t look good.

