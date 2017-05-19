Man Charged With Robbing Gas Station With Airsoft Gun

May 19, 2017 4:55 PM
satterfield Man Charged With Robbing Gas Station With Airsoft Gun

Paul Anthony Satterfield (photo: Royal Oak Police Department)

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) — A man faced charges on Friday after police say he used an airsoft gun to rob a gas station in Royal Oak on Thursday.

Paul Anthony Satterfield, 40, was charged with one count of armed robbery, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison. Satterfield has been previously charged with a DUI and open alcohol in a motor vehicle in another state.

The crime was reported early Thursday morning, at a Speedway gas station at 14 Mile Rd. and Crooks Rd., according to police.

According to the clerk, the suspect entered the store at around 2:15 a.m. A few minutes later, he allegedly approached the clerk, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

Police said the man was in possession of an airsoft gun (a realistic looking toy that shoots plastic pellets through compressed air and a piston) that matched the clerk’s description of the weapon used in the robbery. The suspect was also in possession of narcotic paraphernalia and had a large amount of cash hidden in his shoe, police said.

Bond was set at $150,000 cash/surety no 10 percent. Satterfield is scheduled to appear in court next on May 30.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch