Man Charged With Robbing Gas Station With Airsoft Gun

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) — A man faced charges on Friday after police say he used an airsoft gun to rob a gas station in Royal Oak on Thursday.
Paul Anthony Satterfield, 40, was charged with one count of armed robbery, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison. Satterfield has been previously charged with a DUI and open alcohol in a motor vehicle in another state.
The crime was reported early Thursday morning, at a Speedway gas station at 14 Mile Rd. and Crooks Rd., according to police.
According to the clerk, the suspect entered the store at around 2:15 a.m. A few minutes later, he allegedly approached the clerk, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.
Police said the man was in possession of an airsoft gun (a realistic looking toy that shoots plastic pellets through compressed air and a piston) that matched the clerk’s description of the weapon used in the robbery. The suspect was also in possession of narcotic paraphernalia and had a large amount of cash hidden in his shoe, police said.
Bond was set at $150,000 cash/surety no 10 percent. Satterfield is scheduled to appear in court next on May 30.