Man Arrested After Police Standoff Involving Child In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man has been taken into custody, police say, after an armed standoff involving a child on Detroit’s northwest side.
Detroit police say a woman went to pick up her child from a home on Lenore Street near 7 Mile Rd. and Telegraph in the Eighth Precinct when a man let dogs out of the house and allegedly fired shots at her.
As the suspected gunman remained hole up in the house, a Special Response Team (SWAT) was on the scene police said, along with a negotiator.
Before 11 a.m. police had arrested the suspect.
Police said the child was unharmed and no one was injured. Reports say the dispute may involve a custody situation.
The suspect’s name is being withheld pending charges.