Bitbits, A New Crunchy Experience By Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera

Detroit, Michigan. – May 18th, 2017 – Miggy Foods is pleased to introduce its first product in the United States: Bitbits™, a sweet and crunchy treat that will shake up the snack category.

Bitbits™ combines natural ingredients and fresh products to create a new, exciting experience with a unique twist. Coming in four different flavors, there’s a fun combination for both kids and adults.

Miggy’s Bitbits™ are a base of rice crispies covered in creamy milk chocolate, strawberry cheesecake or white chocolate. Bitbits™ also takes a classic formula and makes it bite-sized with crunchy peanuts covered in milk chocolate with a new twist.

“We are very excited and have high expectations for the Bitbits product line,” said Daniel Satine, Miggy Foods’ Chairman. “Our delicious products will have a huge impact in the hearts of American consumers. Another home run by Miguel Cabrera!”

Prior to the launch, Chris the Crown, the brand’s mascot was introduced in a teaser campaign at Comerica Park and through social media, where the audience had to guess #whoischris. Expectation and buzz were built around the new character while starting a community that followed his adventures.

On May 19th, the campaign will launch the new brand at Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers, and a very special place for Miguel Cabrera.

“This great project is the result of the hard work and dedication of many people. I am very excited for my family, business partners and colleagues seeing Miggy Foods come to life, especially launching here in Detroit. This dream is for everyone” – Miguel Cabrera

“We are excited to activate this unique partnership between the Tigers and Miggy Foods at Comerica Park,” said Steve Harms, Tigers’ Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “We think consumers will enjoy the variety of the Bitbits product, and we look forward to our fans participating in the weekend’s in-park promotion.”

This is a multi-year agreement between the Tigers and Miggy Foods that includes signage displayed on the outfield wall, on the walls of both team dugouts, and on the LED ribbon boards at Comerica Park.

Distribution will then soon start in stores nationwide. Beginning with Michigan and followed by Florida, Texas, New York and other locations. Bitbits™ will be available in four different sizes: 1.41 oz. (40g), 7.97 oz. (226g), and a 10.58 oz. (300g) HappySize™ bag made up of 15 individual 0.71oz. (20g) bags, Prices start at just $1.09.

Be ready to catch them all, because any time is good for Bitbits™. “Fun for every moment™”

About Miggy Foods:

Miggy Foods was established in 2016 as Miguel Cabrera’s first entrepreneurial endeavor into the food industry. This new company is the result of decades of experience and visionary investment in Latin America, along with Miguel Cabrera’s dream to create a powerful brand in the food industry. Miggy Foods’ mission is to become food industry leaders offering innovative products backed by high quality standards. They are also committed to creating a positive social impact in communities through educational and sport activities.

For more information about Miggy Foods, please visit http://www.miggyfoods.com