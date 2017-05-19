Cornell Family Disputes Suicide Ruling; Cites Drug He Was Prescribed

DETROIT (WWJ) – The family of late musician Chris Cornell, found dead in his Detroit hotel room, is refuting claims the rocker intentionally hanged himself.

A statement released by the family attorney says until toxicology tests are completed, they can’t be sure what led to the singer-songwriter’s death — or if any substances were involved.

According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

Cornell’s wife, Vicky Cornell said in a statement that when she spoke to her husband after Wednesday night’s sold-out show at the Fox Theatre, he told her he may have taken “an extra Ativan or two” and was slurring his words.

This comes after the Wayne County Medical examiner performed an autopsy and concluded Cornell’s cause of death was suicide by hanging.

A police source talking to WWJ Newsradio 950 Thursday morning said the 52-year-old Soundgarden frontman was found in the bathroom of his room at the MGM Grand Detroit, after apparently taking his own life.

According to a source familiar with the investigation, Cornell went back to his room at the MGM after the concert; and, shortly after midnight, his wife called a band member and asked if he would check on Cornell. The band member, along with MGM security, broke into the locked room and found Cornell dead with a belt around his neck.

Detroit police spokesman Micheal Woody would not confirm any details, but said “basic things” discovered at the scene led investigators immediately to suspect suicide.

Cornell, who also fronted the supergroup Audioslave, is probably best known for his 1994 hit Black Hole Sun.

