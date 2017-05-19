Driver Killed When Car Goes Off I-94 Ramp To The Lodge

DETROIT (WWJ) – One man is dead after an early morning crash on the ramp from I-94 to M-10, the Lodge Freeway.
Michigan State Police say the car went off the ramp and crashed into a bridge. It’s unclear at this time what caused the driver to veer of the roadway, police said. An investigation is underway.
The man’s name was not immediately released. No one else was injured.
The ramp from westbound I-94 to the northbound Lodge is closed.
