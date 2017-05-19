Fox Sports Will Use Active Drivers To Call Xfinity Race

May 19, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: fox sports, Kevin Harvick

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Fox Sports will use an on-air team comprised entirely of active NASCAR drivers to call the June 10 Xfinity Series race at Pocono.

Fox Sports believes it will be the first time a nationally televised live sporting event will feature an complete on-air team of athletes actively competing in that sport.

Kevin Harvick will be the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer. Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will cover pit road. Danica Patrick and Denny Hamlin will host coverage from the “Hollywood Hotel” mobile studio.

Harvick, Bowyer, Hamlin, Logano and Patrick have been guest analysts for Xfinity Series races since the network began rotating prominent Cup drivers in the booth in 2015. Blaney and Stenhouse have contributed as driver analysts on Fox Sports One’s daily news program.

Jones will be making his debut as part of a national race broadcast.
___
More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

