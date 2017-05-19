‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: ‘The Hulk’ Still Rocks The Motor City

May 19, 2017 2:18 PM
By CBS Detroit

Lou Ferrigno — the actor who starred as the Hulk in CBS’ “The Incredible Hulk” TV show of the 1970s, took time out during a trip to Detroit as he appeared at the Motor City’s Comic Con event, to talk with “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about life as the iconic super hero.

img 0037 Michigan Matters Focus: The Hulk Still Rocks The Motor City

“Incredible Hulk” star/fitness expert Lou Ferrigno (credit: Alexis Tesner/CW50)

And Ferrigno, 65, also talked his life as health advocate and other things.

Ferrigno was a former Mr. Universe when he got the call they were looking for someone to play the Hulk in the new show which also starred Bill Bixby. Ferrigno got the part and remains part of TV history as a result. The show aired for five seasons and ended production 40 years ago.

During the conversation, Ferrigno, who maintains a disciplined work out schedule, struck the famous Hulk pose (bending slightly forward, arms posed in front with elbow out, and grimacing!)

Ferrigno is one of the most popular stars appearing at the Motor City Comic Con being held at Suburban Show Place in Novi through Sunday. Ferrigno is there through 3 pm Sunday.

img 0039 Michigan Matters Focus: The Hulk Still Rocks The Motor City

Tony Michaels, CEO of the Parade Company (credit: Alexis Tesner/CW50)

Then, Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company, also appears with Cain to highlight the upcoming Ford Fireworks taking place in June. The annual event draws almost one million to Detroit and Windsor’s riverfronts. And work on America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is underway too, which he discusses.

img 0040 Michigan Matters Focus: The Hulk Still Rocks The Motor City

The Michigan Matters Roundtable of Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson; Beth Chappell, President/CEO of Detroit Economic Club; Bob Ficano, former Wayne County Executive; and host Carol Cain. (credit: Alexis Tesner/CW50)

Then, L. Brooks Patterson, Beth Chappell, President & CEO of the Detroit Economic Club, and Bob Ficano, former Wayne County Executive, appear with Cain to talk about the latest in President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Patterson pointed fingers at the media for Trump’s woes. Ficano took issue with that as the barbs flew.

Chappell talked about the DEC’s upcoming Chairman’s Dinner in July when Chairman Bill Ford will pass the mantle to Gerry Anderson, CEO of DTE Energy.

And the conversation touched on the health of the auto industry with Ford announcing pending layoffs.

You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.

