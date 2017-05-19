State Panel Recommends Pay Raise For Governor, Other Elected Officials

LANSING (WWJ) – Should Michigan officials, including the governor, get a raise? That’s the recommendation from a state panel Friday.

The Michigan State Officers Compensation Commission said the economy has rebounded enough that they should get back the 10 percent pay and expense allowance cuts that took place in 2010.

The raise, if approved, would affect Gov. Rick Snyder, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson and Attorney General Bill Schuette, as well as state judges.

Some Michiganders, however — including Sue Roach of Harrison Township — don’t have much sympathy for politicians who are struggling.

“OK, so is everybody else,” she told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “Everything costs more money; look at the roads! We’re paying more money for everything and, like I said, I haven’t had a raise, my husband hasn’t had a raise, my friends haven’t has a raise.”

“Look at them. I don’t think so,” added Maurice White of Detroit. “It takes forever to get anything done, and I don’t think the money’s going to the right places. They need to help out Flint.”

Detroiter John Jones feels a bit more generous. “Yeah, they need a pay raise; everybody needs a pay raise…If you’re working hard and doing what you’re supposed to do,” he said.

This would be the first raise in 10 years for most officials; longer for the judges.

A pay hike, meanwhile, has not been recommended for members of the state legislature, which will have final say on the issue.