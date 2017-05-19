Custom Truck Creators ‘Diesel Brothers’ Say Miggy Is Quietly Demanding

May 19, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Custom Truck, Diesel Brothers, Miguel Cabrera

By @GeorgeJFox

The guys from the Discovery Channel show “Diesel Brothers” reveal what it was like to work for Miguel Cabrera making the Tigers’ slugger a custom truck.

“Miggy’s a car guy. He likes cars and horsepower … His dad’s a mechanic in Venezuela,” said Dave Sparks.

“To be fair, he did give us free reign,” said Keaton Hoskins.

The guys were nervous about whether Cabrera would like the truck, but based on his Instagram pic — it’s safe to say he did.

The radically modified Cadillac Escalade will be auctioned for Cabrera’s charity The Miguel Cabrera Foundation.

If you want to bid, be aware that Miggy has said he may step in to outbid you.

