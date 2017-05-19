CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Pistons’ Tobias Harris Gets Called Out For Taking A Photo With Model Karrueche Tran [VIDEO]

May 19, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons, Tobias Harris

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

If you aren’t familiar with Complex magazine and their YouTube channel, then you are really missing out.

Their YouTube channel has over 700,000 subscribers and I believe they have some of the best original content when it comes to athletes, shoes and music.

My favorite video they do weekly is called “Sneaker Shopping With Complex” and it has celebrities and athletes going shoe shopping. The amount of cash they drop at the end of each episode is absurd.

When I logged into YouTube this morning they suggested I watch the video called “Karrueche Tran Steals The Show.” I had to see what it was all about since Tran is smoking hot.

The video begins with Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox and what his best pickup line he would use on Tran if he got to meet her since she was coming into the Complex office later in the day. He didn’t have a line but the guy doing the interview, Tony, gave him one that has been used over and over. “How much does a polar bear weight?” “Enough to break the ice.”

The video then transitions in Tran coming into the office and Tony managed to get a photo with the model.

Out of nowhere, Detroit Pistons’ forward Tobias Harris comes into the picture and sneaks in to get a photo. Playfully, Tony wasn’t pleased.

“Got a bone to pick with you,” Tony said. “How are you going to roll up on my girl Karrueche like that?”

The two played around and no one was really upset with anyone. Harris was at Complex to talk about hoops and his sneakers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch