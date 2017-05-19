Poll: Fieger, Schuette Lead Early Primary Battles In 2018 Governor Race

LANSING (WWJ) — A new poll shows how likely voters are leaning as Michigan’s 2018 gubernatorial election approaches.
Among likely Democratic Primary voters, attorney Geoffrey Fieger holds a narrow two percent lead over former state senator Gretchen Whitmer. On the other side, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has a significant 21 percent lead among likely Republican Primary competitors, like Lt. Governor Brian Calley.
“Both the Republican and Democratic primaries are still wide open despite the leads by Fieger and Schuette,” executive vice president of Marketing Resource Group David Doyle said. “With 51 percent of GOP primary voters and 41 percent of Democratic primary voters undecided, the governor’s race is certainly up for grabs.”
Marketing Resource Group conducted the surveyed of 600 likely voters. The poll also showed Fieger and Schuette are the only candidates known by more than half of the electorate.
“This survey shows the power of television advertising as attorney Geoff Fieger’s ads run continuously while the other candidates are dependent on news coverage and/or digital advertising,” president of Marketing Resource Group Tom Shields said. “Fieger is recognized by 86 percent of the public while Attorney General Schuette and Lt. Governor Calley are recognized by 64 percent and 36 percent, respectively.”
In the Democratic primary, Fieger’s lead is primarily driven by his popularity in the Detroit area, the poll found, where he leads Witmer by 36 percent to 17 percent followed by Executive Director of the Detroit Health Department Abdul El-Sayed with 11 percent.
Incumbent Rick Snyder is ineligible for reelection due to Michigan’s gubernatorial term limit.