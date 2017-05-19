Police: Infant Killed, 5 Others Injured In Hit-And-Run Rollover Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 6-month-old boy and left three children and two adults hospitalized in Detroit.
According to Detroit police, a silver Pontiac Grand Prix slammed into a Chrysler Town and Country van at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Puritan near Archdale on the city’s west side, causing the van to flip and roll over.
Officer Jennifer Moreno says the at-fault driver took off from the scene.
Three of the children were ejected from the vehicle upon impact, Moreno said. The youngest child was pronounced dead at the scene.
The surviving children — ages two, four and 12 were injured and taken by EMS to a local hospital in serious condition, Moreno said. Two women, including the children’s grandmother, were also hospitalized in serious condition.
Investigators say the Grand Prix involved in the crash should have heavy front-end damage. Anyone with information should call Detroit police at 313-267-4600