Win Detroit Tigers Tickets to Star Wars Night At Comerica Park!

May 19, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: 97.1 The Ticket, Star Wars, tickets, Tigers, win

Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers take on the White Sox  for Star Wars Night on September 16, 2017!

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far, away…Detroit Tigers fans are able to dive into the world of Star Wars on Saturday, September 16 when Tigers play the Chicago White Sox at 6:10PM.
Ticket packages are on the sale now and will sell out fast. Packages include a game ticket, an exclusive “Jedi Miggy” Bobblehead and a donation to stand up to cancer

jedi miggy hyj0ogim kpoykq0j Win Detroit Tigers Tickets to Star Wars Night At Comerica Park!

For tickets, visit Tigers.com/Starwars

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch