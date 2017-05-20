Arab American Museum Part Of National Film-Screening Series

May 20, 2017 2:56 PM

DEARBORN (AP) — The Arab American National Museum is participating in a nationwide series of film screenings aimed at countering anti-Muslim sentiment.

The museum in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn on Saturday plans to screen “A Stray.” Organizers say the 2016 film about a Somali man who comes to the U.S. and befriends a stray dog was selected because it highlights refugees’ struggles.

Roughly 50 theaters, museums and community centers in 25 states have been showing films from the predominantly Muslim nations targeted by President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban. The initiative has been dubbed the Seventh Art Stand and billed as “an act of cinematic solidarity against Islamophobia.”

Organizers say the screening is free but suggest a $5 donation to offset costs. It will be followed by a panel discussion.

 

