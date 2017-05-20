Chris Cornell Fans Hold Vigil Outside Fox Theatre

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — Fans have gathered at a Detroit concert venue to remember singer Chris Cornell.

A candlelight vigil was held Friday night outside the Fox Theatre where Cornell performed Wednesday night with his group, Soundgarden.

He was pronounced dead early Thursday morning after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room.

The Wayne County medical examiner’s office said the 52-year-old Cornell hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending.

According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

Cornell’s wife, Vicky Cornell said in a statement that when she spoke to her husband after Wednesday night’s sold-out show at the Fox Theatre, he told her he may have taken “an extra Ativan or two” and was slurring his words.

A police source talking to WWJ Newsradio 950 Thursday morning said the 52-year-old Soundgarden frontman was found in the bathroom of his room at the MGM Grand Detroit, after apparently taking his own life.

During Friday night’s vigil, some musicians and fans sang songs made popular by Cornell.

Fan Julie Webber of Grosse Pointe Farms lit candles and said “his music will always be alive.”

Melissa Kidd called Cornell’s death “an indescribable loss.”

