Man Arrested In Connection With Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Infant, Injured 5 Others

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit have arrested a man who is believed to be involved a hit-and-run crash that killed a 6-month-old baby on Thursday night.
According to Detroit police, a silver Pontiac Grand Prix slammed into a Chrysler Town and Country van at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Puritan Ave. near Archdale St. on the city’s west side, causing the van to flip and roll over. There were six people inside of the van, and the impact of the crash sent three kids inside the vehicle flying into the street.
The 6-month-old died, while three other kids — ages 12, 4 and 2 — were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Two women, including the children’s grandmother, were also hospitalized in serious condition. No information about the man in custody has been released.
[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]