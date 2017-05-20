Woman Undergoes Facial Reconstruction After Concrete Smashes Through Windshield

May 20, 2017 11:46 AM

WARREN (WWJ) — A woman who was hit by a piece of football-sized concrete while driving on I-696 on Wednesday is on the road to recovery.

Theresa Thomas, 42, will undergo facial reconstruction surgery, according to WDIV, after she was knocked unconscious when the concrete flew through her windshield at hit her in the head in Warren.

Investigators say the chunk of concrete appeared to have come from the road.

A piece of concrete came off the roadway and struck a car. (Credit/MSP Metro Detroit)

The woman was taken by EMS to a local hospital with what police originally described as non-life threatening injuries, but her condition was elevated to critical later that evening.

Patching crews tended to the highway near Hoover Rd. after the incident.

There’s been no shortage of complaints about, and problems with, large potholes and cracks since the spring thaw wreaked havoc on pavement across the metro Detroit area. However, with the gas tax hike passed last year, there’s renewed hope that repairs to the state’s deteriorating freeways are forthcoming.

Those who spot potholes on an I-, US- or M-route, are urged to report them to the MDOT Pothole Hotline at 888-296-4546. You can also report a pothole online at MDOT’s “Report a Pothole” website, or by calling your local MDOT Transportation Service Center.

