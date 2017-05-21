Aging Tigers, Wary Of Trade Deadline, Putting Extra Emphasis On Today

By Will Burchfield

After the Tigers’ win over the Rangers on Saturday night, a win that moved them to 21-20 on the season, Justin Verlander was asked what he thinks of the team through 41 games.

“I think we’re better than that. I don’t think we’re gonna hover around .500 all year — I hope we’re not. I don’t want it to be like last year where we roll into September, find ourselves right around .500 and have to really make up some ground or step on the gas to get in the playoffs,” he said. “I’d rather just kind of steadily win games as we go, win series.”

The Tigers might not have that luxury this season. September isn’t guaranteed. With a potentially extensive retooling on the horizon, one that could begin as soon as the July 31 trade deadline, they need to start making hay while the sun’s still rising.

“Honestly, just the whole situation, the whole thing of our team, I don’t even want to say September,” said J.D. Martinez. “I think it’s gotta be done by June or July, really. Probably the beginning of July. Because if not, there’s a good chance that there’s a couple of us that might not be here. So I wouldn’t even look at September.”

Martinez, given the massive payday awaiting him in free agency, is probably the most likely player to be moved if the Tigers fall out of contention. So it’s no surprise that he seems to be eyeing the clock more closely than anyone else.

Asked if he views the trade deadline as the team’s deadline, Martinez replied, “I do. Absolutely.”

Verlander is another star who could find himself on the trade market come July. Well aware of the organization’s intention to get younger and leaner, he, too, knows the importance of winning today.

“I think the writing’s on the wall. If we don’t perform there’s a good chance things will be shaken up (at the deadline). That’s kind of the case with any team, but even more so for us because of all the trade rumors this offseason and Al (Avila’s) comments. I don’t think anybody’s shying away from talking about that. We’re all grownups here, we all realize that we need to go win,” Verlander said.

In a very real sense, the Tigers’ season has been sped up by two months. They must prove themselves not by mid-to-late September, but mid-to-late July. Does that add to the urgency of games in May and June?

“You could say that. I don’t know if urgency’s the exact right word, but I think last year was a pretty good lesson that every game counts,” said Verlander. “We played great baseball coming down the stretch, but it wasn’t quite enough, so maybe a little more emphasis on these games. We’re kind of at that cusp where we’re hovering right around .500. I think we’re a better team than that so we need to prove it and not wait around.”

The good news for the Tigers is things seem to be falling in place. They’re fully healthy for the first time this season, and Victor Martinez, currently on paternity leave, will rejoin the team in Houston on Monday for the start of a critical 11-game road trip. Ian Kinsler, yet another veteran who faces an uncertain future in Detroit, agreed that the Tigers’ good health has thrust some wind back in their sails.

“We want to have our whole team on the field, there’s no doubt about that. Injuries are no fun, they’re part of the game, but you want to have your whole team on the field. You feel that gives you the best chance to win games and we’re excited to have everybody back.”

In addition, the bullpen, led by new closer Justin Wilson, suddenly looks like a team strength.

“If you look back early in the season, I think our bullpen was kind of in flux and we ended up losing a few games there,” said Verlander. “Once guys got settled in their role, like you see now, I think our bullpen looks great. It’s a comfort thing.”

Ready to embark on a three-city road trip, with stops in Houston, Chicago and Kansas City and not a day of rest along the way, the Tigers look to be rounding into form at the right time.

“I think we can go on a pretty good run here. This road trip coming up is going to be tough, especially scheduling wise. I think if we go out and play good baseball, hopefully come out above .500, that’s ideal,” said Verlander. “Coming back off of that road trip and getting home for a while in the month of June, I think we can really kind of go from there.”

The one voice preaching patience in Detroit’s clubhouse belongs to Brad Ausmus. And that’s probably right. It’s the skipper’s responsibility to help the team maintain an even keel, something Ausmus has proven adept at over three-plus years as the Tigers manager.

“I don’t think anybody pushes the panic mode in the first half of the season,” he said.

Asked if he feels the Tigers are working within a compressed timeframe, Ausmus replied, “I don’t really worry too much about that. We try to win every day, so it doesn’t really matter.”

But he did say this: “Obviously you’d like to start getting hot and get the offense clicking when the pitchers are throwing well. You can’t always predict that, but you’d like to do it sooner than later. Now would be a good time.”

It sure would. And though the upcoming schedule presents a challenge, the Tigers appear up to the task.

Just how key is it for the team to capitalize on its good health and start making a push away from .500?

“The most key,” said Kinsler, before characteristically adding, “But it’s May. It’s still very early.”

For the Tigers, though, it’s later than usual.