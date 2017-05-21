Funeral Plans For Former Soundgarden Frontman, Chris Cornell, Revealed

DETROIT (CBSDetroit) – The funeral plans for Chris Cornell, the former frontman for Soundgarden who died last week, have been revealed.

Cornell’s remains will be transported from Michigan back to Los Angeles Sunday. Cornell will be memorialized and laid to rest on Friday in Los Angeles and buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Cornell allegedly took his own life following a performance at the Fox Theater in Detroit.

A police source talking to WWJ Newsradio 950 Thursday said the 52-year-old Soundgarden frontman was found in the bathroom of his room at the MGM Grand Detroit, after apparently taking his own life.

The source familiar with the investigation said Cornell went back to his room at the MGM after the concert; and, shortly after midnight, his wife called band members and asked if they would check on Cornell. A bodyguard for the band, along with MGM security, broke into the locked room and found Cornell dead with a strap around his neck.

Detroit police spokesman Micheal Woody would not confirm any details, but said “basic things” discovered at the scene led investigators immediately to suspect suicide.

An autopsy by the Wayne County Medical Examiner later determined Cornell committed suicide by hanging.

The Cornell’s family is disputing the cause of death “until toxicology tests are completed.”

Soundgarden was in the middle of a North American tour.