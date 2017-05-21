Oprah Winfrey Tells Grads To Seek Fulfillment In Service

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) – Oprah Winfrey says Smith College graduates should seek fulfillment by serving others.

The author, actress and former talk show host addressed more than 600 graduates Sunday at the college’s 139th commencement in Northampton, Massachusetts. She was among five women who received an honorary degree from the women’s liberal arts school.

Winfrey told the graduates to “shift the paradigm to service and the rewards will come.” She says empowerment comes from understanding that there’s an “alignment between who you are and what you do.”

One of Smith’s graduating students, Morgan Mpungose, attended the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy, a boarding school that the media mogul opened in 2007 for poor girls in South Africa.

Winfrey mentioned Mpungose in her speech, referring to her as Winfrey’s academy “daughter.”

