Police: 1 Killed In Crash After Police Chase In Milford

MILFORD, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say one person was killed and two people were seriously injured in a crash during a Detroit-area police chase.
Police officers started chasing the stolen car early Sunday near Milford according to WXYZ-TV. Michigan State Police say the car was going faster than 100 mph during the chase with Milford police when it crashed at an Interstate 96 interchange.
The Lyon Township Fire Department says two people were thrown from the vehicle in the crash and the other was pinned under the vehicle.
Milford Police Chief Thomas Lindberg telling WWJ Newsradio 950 that their office will follow up with more information Monday morning.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)