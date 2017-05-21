Police: UM Student Sexually Assaulted Early Morning Sunday

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – A warning at the University of Michigan about a reported sexual assault.
A crime alert from the U of M says the student was walking along East University near Prospect Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday — when she was approached by a man — and was assaulted.
According to police the woman was able to get away and call for help.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the UM Division of Public Safety & Security at (734) 763-1131 or the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at (734) 794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.