Scholarship Named After Western Michigan President Dunn

KALAMAZOO (WWJ/AP) – A scholarship for medical school students has been named after Western Michigan University President John M. Dunn.

The school says that the scholarship will cover more than $100,000 in annual tuition for eligible Western Michigan graduates who are admitted into the Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine degree program.

Dunn is founding chair of the medical school board.

In addition to WMed scholarships, the university says students are encouraged to explore other scholarship opportunities. The more that students can receive in gift aid, the more that they can limit or reduce student loan borrowing.

 

