Police: 14-Year-Old Michigan Girl Dies In ATV Crash

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Michigan State Police say a 14-year-old girl was killed when the ATV she was driving rolled over along a trail in the Upper Peninsula.

State police said in a statement that Haley Vanabel of Marquette died at the scene of Saturday night’s crash in Marquette County’s Sands Township.

Investigators said the girl was riding the ATV with one passenger at around 7:30 p.m. when the ATV went off Honor Camp Trail, near M 553, and up a dirt embankment, causing the vehicle to roll.

The passenger, another 14-year-old girl, wasn’t hurt. Police said both girls were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash.

Among friends and family expressing their condolences on social media over the weekend was Nyah Neiman, who said Vanabel brought a lot of happiness into her life.

“Haley Vanabel, you were the one to make awkward silence not exist,” Neiman wrote on Facebook. “Your laugh brightened people’s days, the only picture I’d have of us would probably be an odd one from years ago lol. I just remember going to school miserable and right off the bat you’d have me laughing and I’d realize my day wasn’t all that bad. You’d never judge a person for whatever reason and were always open-minded. Heaven gained an amazing person, this sorrow is so much.”

As ATV riding continues to grow in popularity in the state, officials with Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say it’s important that riders observe common-sense safety measures at all times, including the following:

Always wear a U.S. Department of Transportation-approved helmet, goggles, long sleeves, long pants, over-the-ankle boots and gloves.

Never ride under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

Never carry a passenger on a single-rider ATV, and no more than one passenger on an ATV specifically designed for two people.

Supervise riders younger than 16; ATVs are not toys.

Ride only on designated trails and at a safe speed.

Take an off-road vehicle safety course or an online course. Visit the DNR website at michigan.gov/dnr and check for a course near you under the Education & Outreach menu.

Do a pre-ride check of your vehicle to make sure it is in proper working order. Pay close attention to the tires, making sure they aren’t low and don’t have leaks. Low tire pressure can cause handling issues for your ORV.

Know your trail – study the map for where you are riding before you head out and become familiar with where the sharp curves are located.

Know where you’re riding – before heading out, make sure you know whether or not the county you’re riding in allows ORV use on county roads. Do not mistake state forest roads for county roads. Contact the county sheriff’s department, road commission or county clerk’s office for information about each county’s ORV ordinances. The DNR also keeps updated ORV maps on its website at this link.

ORVs primarily are designed for off-road use. Driving on paved surfaces is hazardous because of handling issues. Riding on paved roads is a common cause of ORV-related fatalities.

For a complete overview of ATV/ORV rules and regulations in Michigan, go to the Michigan ORV Handbook online at this link.

