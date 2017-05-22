3 Convicted In Identity Theft, Unemployment Fraud

DETROIT (WWJ) — A jury has convicted three Warren residents on charges connected to an identity theft case that involved more than 100 victims.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said that Kenneth Dixon, Nakita Washington and Jamela Washington obtained personal information from the victims and submitted fraudulent unemployment claims with the state.
The three were charged with use of counterfeit access devices, aggravated identity theft, theft of government money, and conspiracy to commit those offenses.
Federal investigators say the suspects defrauded the state Unemployment Insurance Agency of over $400,000 over a three-year period starting in 2009.
The three face up to 10 years in prison when they are sentenced in September.