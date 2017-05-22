Co-Owner Of Vesco Oil, Lena Epstein, Announces Run For Senate

DETROIT (CBSDetroit) – Republican businesswoman Lena Epstein announced Monday she will run for U.S. Senate in 2018, saying Michigan is ready for another outsider with business experience after its voters favored Donald Trump in the presidential election.
Epstein’s family owns Vesco Oil and she is named as co-owner. A relative political newcomer who has not held elective office, she was a co-chair of Trump’s Michigan campaign last year and said she will “take the fight directly to” Senator Debbie Stabenow.
Stabenow, a Democrat, is expected to seek a fourth term — she coasted to re-election in 2006 and 2012.