Harbaugh Delivers A Baby Calf, Twitter Reacts [PHOTOS]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Let’s just start here.

Who had bets on delivering a cow for the What is Jim Harbaugh doing today pool? https://t.co/t1CLQZyKAY — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) May 22, 2017

If you were shrewd enough to place such a bet, take your winning ticket to the nearest cash-out counter.

Yes, Jim Harbaugh rolled up his sleeves and helped deliver a baby calf at Fair Oaks Farm in Fair Oaks, Ind. He tweeted photo evidence on Monday morning.

Thanks to Mike & Sue of @fairlife milk for the @fairoaksfarms tour. Great day, what a mission they are on! PLUS helped deliver a baby calf! pic.twitter.com/8sSZYPaY4o — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) May 22, 2017

The mother cow looks…well…you decide. Content? Disinterested? Resigned?

Defeated?

Probably defeated.

Either way, the cow’s compliance raises an interesting question.

@PFTCommenter Who's grittier? Harbaugh for delivering the calf as a non-calf-delivering-specialist, or the cow for letting a non-specialist do it? — Jared Michael (@jaredmichael928) May 22, 2017

It’s gotta be the cow, right?

Aside from the whole delivering-a-baby-cow thing, Harbaugh’s trip to a dairy farm wasn’t much of a surprise. The dude loves milk.

@PFTCommenter Harbaugh gets his milk straight from the tap, gotta respect that grit imo, specially this week — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) May 22, 2017

In other news, this tweet from sixth months ago feels relevant today.

Jim Harbaugh skips calf day. — Nate Seditz (@SeditzNation) November 26, 2016

Or does he?