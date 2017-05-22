Harbaugh Delivers A Baby Calf, Twitter Reacts [PHOTOS]

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Let’s just start here.
If you were shrewd enough to place such a bet, take your winning ticket to the nearest cash-out counter.
Yes, Jim Harbaugh rolled up his sleeves and helped deliver a baby calf at Fair Oaks Farm in Fair Oaks, Ind. He tweeted photo evidence on Monday morning.
The mother cow looks…well…you decide. Content? Disinterested? Resigned?
Defeated?
Probably defeated.
Either way, the cow’s compliance raises an interesting question.
It’s gotta be the cow, right?
Aside from the whole delivering-a-baby-cow thing, Harbaugh’s trip to a dairy farm wasn’t much of a surprise. The dude loves milk.
In other news, this tweet from sixth months ago feels relevant today.
Or does he?