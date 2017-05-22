Taco Bell, Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti
Indy 500 Winners Dixon, Franchitti Robbed At A Taco Bell

May 22, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Dario Franchitti, Scott Dixon

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say Indianapolis 500 pole-winner Scott Dixon and fellow former race winner Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint while in a Taco Bell drive-thru lane.

A police report that the robbery happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday at the fast-food restaurant less than a mile from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Dixon had hours earlier won the top starting position for next Sunday’s Indy 500.

The police report says two males ran away after the robbery and that Dixon’s wife was also in the vehicle. Officers later arrested two boys, ages 15 and 14.
Dixon, who is from New Zealand, is the 2008 Indy 500 winner and a longtime Chip Ganassi Racing teammate of Franchitti, a Scot who retired in 2013 with Indy 500 wins in 2007, 2010 and 2012.

