Investigators Hoping Video Will Shed Light On Suspects In Murder Case

May 22, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Chester Street, Christopher Marcilis, shooting death

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police have released a video of suspects in the shooting death of Christopher Marcilis on May 17.

According to investigators, at least 45 bullets were fired at the scene, near BOBZ Lounge, in the area of I-94 and Moross, on the day Marcilis was killed.

The victim was found in the street at Chester St. and Harper near a car that had several bullet holes, according to witnesses, who reported hearing dozens of gunshots at around 2 a.m.

man shot in street Investigators Hoping Video Will Shed Light On Suspects In Murder Case

(credit: Mike Campbell/WWJ/May 17, 2017)

Family members telling WWJ’s Mike Campbell that the 32-year-old Marcilis, worked as a handyman.

“He was a nice, loving sweet person, caring,” said a cousin, Squanato Waltoen. “A person that you would want to be around. He was always happy; he wasn’t a violent person. He was real sweet. He got along with everything.”

The shooter or shooters remain at large.

If anyone recognizes this witness or has any information pertaining to this crime please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1616, 313-596-1855, 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always by leaving a tip on our app, DPD Connect.

