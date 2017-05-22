Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In Car

SUPERIOR TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a car in Washtenaw County.
According to a spokesman for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, a driver passed by a parked car in Superior Township, Monday afternoon and saw a man slumped over inside.
About two hours later, she drove by again and the vehicle was in the same spot on Cherry Hill Rd. near Prospect Rd., east of Ann Arbor, so she called 911. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
As an investigation continues, it’s unclear at this time how the man died or if foul play may have been involved.
No details about the man, including his name or age, were immediately released.