Michigan Dems Propose Healthcare ‘Bill Of Rights’ To Protect People From GOP Plan

LANSING (WWJ) — While making five-stops across the state on Monday, Michigan’s Democratic leaders detailed a plan to protect residents from the most “toxic” parts of the Republican health cuts proposed in the nation’s capitol.
Michigan House Democratic Leader Sam Singh says legislation — dubbed the Michigan Health Care Bill of Rights — will soon be introduced in Lansing to protect residents with pre-existing conditions, while halting the Republican age tax.
“My colleagues — both the state house and the state senate — have been completely silent on these issues that have been happening in Washington D.C.,” Singh said. “I want to make sure that they stand up and say that pre-existing conditions are something that have to be…covered by insurance.”
The so-called Bill of Rights includes five stipulations, Singh said at a press conference on Monday.
- Protect people with pre-existing conditions
- Stop the Republican “Age Tax”
- Prevent massive rate hikes on people
- Protect essential health benefits
- Prevent annual or lifetime healthcare coverage gaps
The GOP healthcare bill — called the American Health Care Act — is Republicans’ attempt at replacing the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. The AHCA passed the House of Representatives on May 4 by a vote of of 217 to 213 after originally being shelved due to lack of support in March.
Singh said that up to 24 million American could lose their coverage under the proposed plan and that up to a million residents of Michigan could be affected.
