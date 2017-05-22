Manchester Explosions: 19 dead, 50 injured after explosions at Ariana Grande concert in England [MORE]

MISSING: 28-Year-Old Man Last Seen At Southwest Detroit Home

May 22, 2017 10:49 PM
Filed Under: missing person
MISSING: 28 Year Old Man Last Seen At Southwest Detroit Home

Jose Roman photo: Detroit Police Department

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing from his home on Detroit’s southwest side this weekend.

Jose Roman, 28, was last seen at his home on the 2000 block of Vinewood St. — near W. Grand Blvd. and Vernor Hwy. — at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say Roman was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, blue jeans and white Nike shoes. He is in good physical condition, but poor mental condition, police say.

Anyone with information about Roman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Sixth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5440 or 313-596-5600.

