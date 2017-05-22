Moment Sea Lion Grabs Girl From Dock, Dragging Her Underwater

DETROIT (CBSDetroit) – Quick action from a bystander may have saved the life of a young girl yanked into the water by a sea lion.
A viral video shows the horrifying moment in Richmond, British Columbia — when, in the blink of an eye — a sea lion bounds from the water and grabs the little girl who was sitting on the edge of the dock — dragging her underwater.
According to reports the girl was feeding bread crumbs to the animal just before she was snatched by the sea animal.
A man who was standing near the girl immediately jumped into the water and pulled her from the grips of the sea lion and lifts her to other helping hands on the dock.
