Tim Tebow Ends A Weeklong Slump With Home Run, RBI Double [VIDEO]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tim Tebow may have found his hitting groove once more with the Columbia Fireflies.

After ending an 0-for-18 slump with an RBI double on Saturday night against the West Virginia Power, Tebow followed that up with his first home run in six weeks on Sunday for the Class A New Mets affiliate.

The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner also became the first Firefly — it’s a 2-year-old franchise — to trade jokes on late-night TV as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday — which was an off day for the club.

Tim Tebow's back at it again. pic.twitter.com/fZQdmqsc20 — ESPN (@espn) May 22, 2017

Tebow played in six of Columbia’s seven games this week as the Fireflies went 3-4.

A look how Tebow has fared this week and this season:

HIGHLIGHTS: Tebow’s weekend against West Virginia included his drought-busting RBI double to center on Saturday night. He followed that with a solo home run and a run-scoring double on Sunday against the Power. It was Tebow’s first home run since April 9, when he had two during the Fireflies’ season-opening series.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow was 3 of 19 last week, dropping his average from .243 to .230. He had three RBIs and six strikeouts in six games.

ON THE SEASON: Tebow is 28 of 122 on the season with 14 RBIs and 37 strikeouts.

IN THE FIELD: Tebow made his third error of the season in left field in Tuesday’s win at Lakewood (New Jersey).

HEEERE’S TIMMY!: Tebow was a guest of Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” after his team finished its series at Lakewood, a franchise about 90 minutes from the New York Mets — and the closest he’s likely to get to Citi Field with the Fireflies without a promotion. Fallon and Tebow spoke about Tebow’s first pro season and his recently published book, “Know Who You Are. Live Like It Matters: A Homeschooler’s Interactive Guide to Discovering Your True Identity.” Tebow also danced with a teenager who attended one of his foundation’s events; she asked Tebow to the prom . While he could not attend, Tebow presented her with a corsage and slow-danced on stage during his late-night TV appearance.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Fireflies close their homestand with three games in the South Atlantic League’s mini-version of a “Subway Series” with the Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs, an affiliate of the New York Yankees. Columbia then heads to Lexington (Kentucky) for three games with the Legends.

