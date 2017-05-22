CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Tips Wanted To ID Driver In Madison Heights Fatal Hit-And-Run

May 22, 2017 10:45 AM

MADISON HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Police continue their search for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Madison Heights back in March.

Nadea Kassab, 26, of Royal Oak was struck by not one, but two cars at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, March 5, according to investigators.

nadea kassab e1488827596675 Tips Wanted To ID Driver In Madison Heights Fatal Hit And Run

Nadea Kassab (Gofundme)

Police said the young woman was walking across Concord Dr. near 14 Mile Road when she was hit by a car that fled the scene. While she was lying in the roadway, police say a second car hit her and also kept going.

zahrah Tips Wanted To ID Driver In Madison Heights Fatal Hit And Run

Savion Raad-Aziz Zahrah (credit: Madison Heights Police)

Kassab was later pronounced dead at Beaumont Hospital.

That second car, police now know, was driven by 25-year-old Savion Raad-Aziz Zahrah of Sterling Heights, who turned himself in on April 26. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failure to stop at scene of a personal injury accident, and was sentenced May 10 to pay a fine of $1175.

The investigation remains open as police seek the driver of a silver four-door passenger vehicle. Police said security camera video from a local business showed that car slowed after striking Kassab, but then continued southbound on Concord leaving the scene. The vehicle may have damage to the front end, hood, or windshield.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about the vehicle described above are asked to call Madison Heights Police at 248-585-2100.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch