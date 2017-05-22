Tips Wanted To ID Driver In Madison Heights Fatal Hit-And-Run

MADISON HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Police continue their search for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Madison Heights back in March.
Nadea Kassab, 26, of Royal Oak was struck by not one, but two cars at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, March 5, according to investigators.
Police said the young woman was walking across Concord Dr. near 14 Mile Road when she was hit by a car that fled the scene. While she was lying in the roadway, police say a second car hit her and also kept going.
Kassab was later pronounced dead at Beaumont Hospital.
That second car, police now know, was driven by 25-year-old Savion Raad-Aziz Zahrah of Sterling Heights, who turned himself in on April 26. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failure to stop at scene of a personal injury accident, and was sentenced May 10 to pay a fine of $1175.
The investigation remains open as police seek the driver of a silver four-door passenger vehicle. Police said security camera video from a local business showed that car slowed after striking Kassab, but then continued southbound on Concord leaving the scene. The vehicle may have damage to the front end, hood, or windshield.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about the vehicle described above are asked to call Madison Heights Police at 248-585-2100.