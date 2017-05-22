Trial In Death Of Trooper Chad Wolf Begins

PONTIAC (CBSDetroit) – Opening statements begin in the trial of a Waterford Township man accused of hitting and killing a Michigan State trooper almost two years ago.

In August of 2015 Trooper Chad Wolf was on patrol traveling on Dixie Highway in Springfield Township, described Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor David Hudson, when he was struck by a vehicle towing a trailer that was making a lane change.

The driver, 69-year-old, Charles Warren is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, and reckless driving causing death.

Hudson says the jury will later hear from a witness named John Fletcher.

“Mr. Fletcher will also tell you he sees something hanging from the side of his truck, and he can’t believe his eyes. In fact, he tells himself that he can’t believe his eyes – but he does see Trooper Wolfe being dragged on the side of his trailer. And at the next exit is four miles away – the defendant continues to drive that four miles to the rest stop by Davisburg,” claims Hudson in opening remarks.

Hudson described damage to Warren’s trailer created by the impact of Wolf when he was hit. “It’s violent enough that it bends the tongue of this trailer … it’s violent enough that it pushes or knocks his tire off of the wheel.”

Wolf, 38, was dragged four miles while tangled with the trailer along I-75 in northern Oakland County.

Warren has been back in court twice since the fatal accident — once due to reports of his skipping drug and alcohol tests, and another time arrested, he was driving while those privileges were revoked as part of his bond in connection with the charges related to Wolf’s death.

Warren faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the charges of reckless driving and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.