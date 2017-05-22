Twitter Users Irate When NBA Calls Dave Chapelle ‘A Fan’ [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Some people take social media a little too seriously.
During game three of the Eastern Conference Finals the NBA sent out a tweet of comedians Amy Schumer and Dave Chapelle.
It was a simple tweet showing off their celebrity fans who were probably there in attendance to promote their new Netflix specials. It was the caption that caused an uproar from Twitter users.
“Amy and a fan on @NBAonTNT,” the tweet said.
Some fans decided to attack Schumer’s appearance for no reason other than she was in the photo.
The person who runs the NBA’s Twitter account is either a genius or just naive.
Do you think the NBA was wrong or did people just make something out of nothing?