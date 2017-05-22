Twitter Users Irate When NBA Calls Dave Chapelle ‘A Fan’ [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Some people take social media a little too seriously.

During game three of the Eastern Conference Finals the NBA sent out a tweet of comedians Amy Schumer and Dave Chapelle.

It was a simple tweet showing off their celebrity fans who were probably there in attendance to promote their new Netflix specials. It was the caption that caused an uproar from Twitter users.

“Amy and a fan on @NBAonTNT,” the tweet said.

@NBA @NBAonTNT You're kidding, right? This is why you don't let a 22 year old run social. — David Binkowski 🐝 (@dbinkowski) May 22, 2017

Some fans decided to attack Schumer’s appearance for no reason other than she was in the photo.

@CaddilLackey @NBA @NBAonTNT Are there any members of the cattle delegation willing to come collect their girl? — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) May 22, 2017

@EscoBlades @CaddilLackey @NBA @NBAonTNT The cattle delegation denies this motion and passes the rights to Miss Schumer to the whale delegation — Zach Fleer (@ZachFleer270) May 22, 2017

@ZachFleer270 @EscoBlades @CaddilLackey @NBA @NBAonTNT The whale delegation politely declines the rights to Miss Schumer and humbly passes it on to the Pig delegation. — boat boy (@RadicalMemeMan) May 22, 2017

The person who runs the NBA’s Twitter account is either a genius or just naive.

Do you think the NBA was wrong or did people just make something out of nothing?