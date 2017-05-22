Vikings’ Zimmer To Take Time Off After Latest Eye Surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer will be taking some time away from the team to recover from multiple eye surgeries.
The Vikings say Zimmer is expected to return “in a few weeks.”
Zimmer has undergone eight surgeries on his right eye, where he suffered a detached retina, since Nov. 1. He reported the latest surgery last week, and said he wasn’t sure if he would need more.
The Vikings are about to start offseason workouts.
___
More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)