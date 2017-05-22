Reports: 3 Dead In Woodhaven Following Domestic Dispute

WOODHAVEN (WWJ) — Reports indicate that Woodhaven police are investigating a shooting that has left three people dead, including a young boy.
The shooting happened Monday night at the Marsh Creek Village Apartments near Allen and Van Horn Roads. Reports say a domestic dispute led to the shooting, and the victims are a middle-aged man, a middle-aged woman, and a 12-year old boy.
At this point, police are not looking for any suspects.
