Reports: 3 Dead In Woodhaven Following Domestic Dispute

May 22, 2017 10:55 PM
Filed Under: Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN (WWJ) — Reports indicate that Woodhaven police are investigating a shooting that has left three people dead, including a young boy.

The shooting happened Monday night at the Marsh Creek Village Apartments near Allen and Van Horn Roads. Reports say a domestic dispute led to the shooting, and the victims are a middle-aged man, a middle-aged woman, and a 12-year old boy.

At this point, police are not looking for any suspects.

