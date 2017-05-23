Man Accused In Apartment Fire That Killed 5 Not Competent For Trial

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A 55-year-old man accused of setting a Detroit apartment fire that killed five people has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.
The Wayne County prosecutor’s office confirmed Tuesday that a judge made the determination in the case of Henry Keith Johnson this month. It followed a competency examination about whether he understood the charges against him.
Prosecutor’s spokeswoman Maria Miller said in an email that Johnson will receive permanent psychiatric care and will be under court supervision. Charges, including five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree arson, were dismissed.
Five men died and others were injured in the March 8 fire, in the 10500 block of Whittier.
Police have said an argument with the landlord preceded the fire, which was fueled by extraordinary wind gusts that fire officials said made it difficult to put out.
All of the victims, along with Johnson, lived in the building. Several additional people suffered from burns and smoke inhalation.
Johnson denied involvement, stating in court, “I didn’t murder nobody.”
The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from Johnson’s lawyer.
