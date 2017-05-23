CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Man Accused In Apartment Fire That Killed 5 Not Competent For Trial

May 23, 2017 12:31 PM

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A 55-year-old man accused of setting a Detroit apartment fire that killed five people has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office confirmed Tuesday that a judge made the determination in the case of Henry Keith Johnson this month. It followed a competency examination about whether he understood the charges against him.

(credit: Jon Hewett/WWJ)

(credit: Jon Hewett/WWJ)

Prosecutor’s spokeswoman Maria Miller said in an email that Johnson will receive permanent psychiatric care and will be under court supervision. Charges, including five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree arson, were dismissed.

Five men died and others were injured in the March 8 fire, in the 10500 block of Whittier.

Police have said an argument with the landlord preceded the fire, which was fueled by extraordinary wind gusts that fire officials said made it difficult to put out.

All of the victims, along with Johnson, lived in the building. Several additional people suffered from burns and smoke inhalation.

Johnson denied involvement, stating in court, “I didn’t murder nobody.”

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from Johnson’s lawyer.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

