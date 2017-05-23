Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera Featured In Discovery’s Diesel Brothers All-Star MLB-Themed Special

(New York) Heavy D, Diesel Dave, Redbeard and The Muscle have built an empire with DieselSellerz, bringing extreme tricked out trucks to fans across America. Internet sensations, the team showcase crazy pranks and stunt driving to their loyal followers. They work hard and play hard, but this time they’re taking their diesel game to the ballpark… with Detroit Tigers’ superstar Miguel Cabrera and MLB Network analysts Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and former All-Star Carlos Peña. The two-night special, DIESEL BROTHERS: THE DOUBLEHEADER, premieres on Monday, June 19th at 9pm ET/PT and concludes on Thursday, June 22nd at 9PM ET/PT on the Discovery Channel. The special will also air in Spanish on Discovery Español on June 19 and June 26 at 10pm ET/PT.

For the first time, Discovery and MLB Network team up to bring viewers closer to players than ever before. Heavy D and Diesel Dave step up to the plate for Tigers’ first baseman, and car enthusiast, Miguel Cabrera to trick out his 2016 Chevy Silverado. The duo know diesel, but to knock this build out of the park, they’ll need the help of Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and All-Star Carlos Peña. However, the MLB stars are in for a surprise with a taste of Heavy D and Diesel Dave’s legendary stunt driving.

“I was excited to have the Diesel Brothers build a truck for me because my grandfather was a mechanic in Venezuela and my dad likes to watch the show,” Cabrera said. “I told Heavy D and Diesel Dave I wanted something big and powerful to auction off to raise money for my foundation.”

In addition, the DIESEL BROTHERS have created two UTVs (utility task vehicles) inspired by the American League and National League that will be on display at MLB All-Star FanFest, the world’s premiere interactive baseball theme park, from July 7-11 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in the lead up to Major League Baseball’s 88th Midsummer Classic at Marlins Park. For more information about MLB All-Star Week and to purchase tickets, please visit AllStarGame.com and follow @AllStarGame on social media.

DIESEL BROTHERS launched during Discovery’s “Motor Mondays” in early 2016, pulling more than 2 million viewers per episode and placing as the year’s #1 new unscripted series on all of cable with men 25-54. The series saw impressive growth upon its return in 2017, up +14% in adults and men 25-54. The first two seasons of DIESEL BROTHERS are available on DiscoveryGo.com and on the Discovery GO App, which is available on iTunes and Google Play.

DIESEL BROTHERS is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. For Magilla Entertainment Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox and Cristin Cricco-Powell are executive producers. For Discovery, Craig Coffman is Executive Producer, Todd Lefkowitz is Producer and Lindsay Malinchak is Associate Producer.