Gov. Snyder Signs Legislation To Help Human Trafficking Victims

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation that allows more victims of human trafficking to have their criminal records dismissed.
Snyder signed a bill Tuesday that removes the restriction that a victim is only eligible for deferral or dismissal of criminal charges if they had no prior convictions. The bill was sponsored by Republican state Rep. Bronna Kahle of Adrian who says it will help lead victims to rebuild better lives.
Victims previously weren’t eligible for dismissal or deferral of charges if they had previous prostitution-related charges on their record.
“As a state, we need to do everything we can to assist victims of human trafficking,” Snyder said. “This bill helps victims have greater opportunities to rebuild their lives as they continue their journey toward healing and recovery.”
In a statement, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, who has been working to combat human trafficking in the state, said he backs the bill.
“Victims of human trafficking are just that, victims. The crimes they committed while they were under the control of a trafficker were overwhelmingly done out of fear, force and coercion,” Schuette said. “I will continue to support legislation that gives human trafficking victims a chance at regaining a normal life which was so cruelly robbed from them.”
In 2015, Snyder signed into law that made human trafficking punishable by life imprisonment.
