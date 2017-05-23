Allegedly Drunk Detroit Mom Charged After Kids Ejected, Baby Killed In Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit mother has been charged in the death of her infant son after authorities say she was driving drunk on a suspended license without her children strapped in.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says 40-year-old Latoya Sharese Powels was intoxicated behind the wheel the night of Thursday, May 18 when her minivan was t-boned by another driver who ran a stop sign at Puritan and Archdale St.
Powels’ three children were not strapped into their car seats, Worthy said.
The children were ejected from the vehicle, according to police, and were rushed to a local hospital along with their mother and grandmother. The two girls, ages two and four years old, were treated for serious injures, while their baby brother — identified as 6-month-old Demetrius Young, Jr. — was pronounced dead.
Powels is charged with one count involuntary manslaughter, three counts child abuse second degree, one count operating while intoxicated (OWI) occupant less than 16, and one count OWI high BAC (blood alcohol content of .17 or more).
She is scheduled to be arraigned in 36 District Court Tuesday.
This follows the arraignment Monday of 31-year-old Deandre Cody, the driver who allegedly struck Powels’ van and fled the scene.
Cody is charged with one count of failure to stop at an accident when at fault resulting in death, two counts of failure to stop at an accident resulting in serious injury or serious impairment, one count of driving with license suspended (DWLS) causing death, and two counts of DWLS causing serious injury. He remains held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.