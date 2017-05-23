CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Oakland County Man Wins $500K On Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket

May 23, 2017 11:53 AM
winning ticket Oakland County Man Wins $500K On Scratch Off Lottery Ticket

The winning ticket (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

LANSING (WWJ) – An Oakland County man has won $500,000 on a scratch-0ff ticket, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The 69-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning Gold Rush Instant Game ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 9601 Highland Road in White Lake.

“I stopped in for a coffee and asked for a different instant game,” the player said, according to a news release. “The clerk told me they didn’t have that ticket, and suggested the $500,000 Gold Rush game. I almost picked a different game, but I decided to go with Gold Rush and it’s the best decision I’ve ever made.”

After scratching off the ticket the man said he couldn’t quite believe what he saw.

“My eyes aren’t the greatest and I didn’t have my glasses, so I really wasn’t sure if I was seeing everything on the ticket right,” he said. “I asked my son to take a look and he told me to call my other sons and tell them it was time to leave work for the day and go golfing!”

Winning the big prize came at a great time for the player, who has fallen on some hard times recently and been living with his sons. With his winnings, he plans to help some family members, invest in his sons’ construction business, and put the rest into savings.

“I am looking forward to helping some people better their lives,” he said. “My family has always done right by people, and I think this is karma catching up with us.”

Players have won more than $2.6 million playing $500,000 Gold Rush, according to the Michigan Lottery. In 2016, Lottery players won nearly $817 million playing instant games.

