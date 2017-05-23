Truck Crash Brings Down Power Lines In Livonia; Haggerty Rd. Closed

LIVONIA (WWJ) – Motorists and residents are being asked to stay away after multiple power lines came down in Livonia.
Livonia police say a cement truck hit a power pole Tuesday afternoon, bringing electrical wires down across Haggerty Rd. As a result, Haggerty is completely closed in both directions between 5 Mile and 6 Mile roads.
WWJ Traffic Reporter Tracy McCaskill said a DTE Energy crew responded to the scene and was working on cleanup and repairs, which were expected to take some time.
DTE reminds the public never to touch or approach a broken power line. People in the immediate area are urged to remain indoors as a precaution.
It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash. No injuries have been reported.
For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get more now on our Traffic Page.