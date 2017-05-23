CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Teen Who Sued Charles Pugh In Sex Abuse Case Arrested During Prostitution Sting

May 23, 2017 10:04 PM By Stephanie Davis
Filed Under: Charles Pugh, Prostitution Sting, sex abuse

DETROIT (WWJ) – The teen who successfully sued ex-city councilman, Charles Pugh claiming sexual abuse has been arrested for solicitation in Florida.

The young man, now 22-years-old, was picked up in a sting operation in Polk County.

Attorney Bill Seikaly represented the teen in the case against Pugh.

“You know, it’s very, very sad to hear this news,” says Seikaly. “But because I do these kinds of cases on a regular basis I will tell you that it’s hardly surprising, as a matter of fact, Dr. Gerald Shiner testified in our case that this is exactly the kind of behavior that you have to be worried about.”

Authorities say the young man and a cousin arranged to pay $100 to meet up with a woman to have sex. The woman was an undercover detective.

CBSDetroit.com is not using the man’s name as he was a minor at the time of the alleged abuse by Pugh.

More from Stephanie Davis
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch