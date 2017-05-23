Teen Who Sued Charles Pugh In Sex Abuse Case Arrested During Prostitution Sting

DETROIT (WWJ) – The teen who successfully sued ex-city councilman, Charles Pugh claiming sexual abuse has been arrested for solicitation in Florida.

The young man, now 22-years-old, was picked up in a sting operation in Polk County.

Attorney Bill Seikaly represented the teen in the case against Pugh.

“You know, it’s very, very sad to hear this news,” says Seikaly. “But because I do these kinds of cases on a regular basis I will tell you that it’s hardly surprising, as a matter of fact, Dr. Gerald Shiner testified in our case that this is exactly the kind of behavior that you have to be worried about.”

Authorities say the young man and a cousin arranged to pay $100 to meet up with a woman to have sex. The woman was an undercover detective.

CBSDetroit.com is not using the man’s name as he was a minor at the time of the alleged abuse by Pugh.