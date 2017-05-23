Wife Of Wayne County Executive Resigns County Job After Questions Raised

DETROIT (WWJ) – The wife of Wayne County Executive Warren Evans has resigned her position within the county treasurer’s office.
Citing a desire to remove the “mere appearance” of being unethical, Renata Seals McCord tendered her resignation to the treasurer’s office — a job she’s held since Feb. 2016.
A local TV report had raised questions about McCord’s hiring — she’s newly married to Warren Evans the county executive.
According to the Detroit Free Press McCord originally worked as a contractor making $60,000 a year while dating Evans and was hired full time in October with a salary of $70,000. McCord and Evans married in December.
In a written statement, she says “the mere appearance of being unethical, is not acceptable” — with regret, there is only one choice to be made.
Evans called his wife’s decision to resign the honorable thing to do.