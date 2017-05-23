Wixom Police Searching For Driver In Hit-And-Run Accident Injuring Elderly Woman

WIXOM (WWJ) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident which injured an elderly woman over the weekend.
On Saturday around 6:15 p.m. police say a bright blue, older model four-door Ford Taurus struck the car being driven by an 81-year-old woman while on Grand River Ave. between S. Wixom Rd. and Napier Rd.
Police say the driver who took off is a white man, about 25-years-old, he has dark, neatly trimmed hair and was clean-shaven.
The vehicle will have front end damage according to police — a partial plate of —1011 was seen by a witness.
The woman was taken to an area hospital and treated for her injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wixom police — who stress that you can remain anonymous if you wish. Contact: Det. Sergeant Mark Bradley (248) 624-6114.